Ontario YouTuber critical of Khalistan movement fatally stabbed

TORONTO — A 45-year-old woman has died after a stabbing in LaSalle, Ont., late Tuesday night.LaSalle Police Service said officers and paramedics responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. on March 3 to a report of a stabbing in the 2400 block of Todd Lane. When first responders arrived, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds.Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services transported the woman to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.Police identified the victim as Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. Grewal was known online as a YouTuber who frequently commented on political and social issues involving Punjab..“The LaSalle Police Service continues to investigate a homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 p.m. on March 3, 2026. The victim is Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. Police said investigators currently believe the incident was isolated.“To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident,” the statement said.On Wednesday morning, two homes on Todd Lane between Canada St. and Bishop St. were cordoned off as investigators processed the scene. Police markers were placed along a concrete path and on stairs leading to the front door of one of the homes..Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 ext. 2531. Police are also requesting surveillance footage from residents in the surrounding area.Grewal maintained an active social media presence and often discussed political developments in Punjab. In some of her commentary, she was critical of the Khalistan movement and of several Sikh political figures, including jailed MP Amritpal Singh and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia.She had also commented on tensions between India and Canada and had previously spoken about the death of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, in Bathinda last year.The investigation remains ongoing.