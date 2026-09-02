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Ontario’s $750 teacher portal lists notebooks at triple the store price

Staples says core items are cheapest; extras need a phone call to match
A four-pack of notebooks was listed at $2.51 on the portal versus 79 cents on the regular Staples site.
A four-pack of notebooks was listed at $2.51 on the portal versus 79 cents on the regular Staples site.AI image
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Ontario
Doug Ford
Education
Staples
Canadian taxpayers
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Western Standard
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