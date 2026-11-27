After one doctor testified she saw cases which "test the limits of the [MAiD] law" during her time working for the Ontario Chief Coroner's MAiD Death Review Committee (MDRC), Ontario's Chief Coroner, Dr. Dirk Huyer, has come out with a response.Dr. Ramona Coelho revealed at a Justice and Human Rights Committee meeting Thursday that while working at the MDRC, she encountered a few MAiD death cases that violated the Criminal Code.One in particular involved a 30-year-old man considered unable to make any of his own treatment decisions, who received MAiD.The man's "family member brought forward to the clinical team that they were very concerned that he wouldn't be eligible for MAiD. They were disappointed.""And without a change in his health status, there were some hospital meetings, and all of a sudden he became eligible for MAiD," recalled Coelho..'STILL HAUNTS ME': Doctor recalls man, 30, pushed to MAiD after reporting caregiver abuse.Then, prior to the man receiving euthanasia, the family member asked the medical team not to reveal to the man that he could change his mind about the irreversible decision.She added in the man's health history from years prior, there had been complaints from the young man that "that family member was abusing him."Coelho stated she believed "that to be a very gross violation of the [Criminal] Code," and had gone to Huyer at the time with two other MDRC colleagues to express their concern, as was procedure.She says she doesn't know whether the cases had ever been referred to law enforcement, and Huyer's response after being asked to inform police was that "he couldn't tell us what he had done — but that he cared and understood our concerns."As reported by the Globe and Mail, in a statement Huyer said his office would not reveal whether cases spoken about by Coelho had been referred to police in order to protect the integrity of any potential investigation. .The coroner's office has a process for escalating concerns identified during MAiD death reviews, from informal feedback to referrals to external organizations, including regulatory colleges and police.Huyer added that his office would produce the records requested by the parliamentary committee if legally compelled and if privacy protections could be satisfied.Coelho had also revealed during the committee meeting that neither case was examined in an MDRC report, which reviews and publishes cases that challenge "the limits of the law."She believes the reason they were not published was because the cases were not legal..A spokesperson for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, Laura Zilke, declined to provide information on whether the college received concerns about the cases from the coroner's office — saying this information was confidential."If the College receives information relating to the provision of MAiD, from the Office of the Chief Coroner or any other source, we assess it as we would any other concern about care or treatment provided by a doctor," Zilke said.The location of the deaths of the patients mentioned by Coelho was not disclosed, so it is not clear which police force may have been contacted about the details. Coelho says that she and her two colleagues were asked not to rejoin the coroner's committee the following year, "because they were only going to consider people who were for MAiD."