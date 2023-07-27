Randy Hillier

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced that Randy Hillier, a former Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP), will present a constitutional challenge against Ontario's Stay-At-Home Order and the complete ban on protests from April to June 2021. 

The case will be heard on July 27 and 28, 2023, at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Well there is a civil class action law suit by the Ottawa citizens against the Freedom Convoy, now up over 400 million dollars. Can Canadian citizens start a class action lawsuit against say every citizen in a 60 mile radius around Ottawa for absolutely wreaking our Canadian society? I say 60 miles, because every federal judge has to live within 50 minutes of Ottawa, so they can be specifically named as defendants, and ineligible to serve. Maybe Alberta could host the procedure? Lets pick a easy to remember figure like 40,000,000,000. To come from the personal bank accounts, not our public taxes.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

I doubt the S court will do anything here. They will find an excuse to throw the case out. Is there a way to bring a Civil case against the government??? In Alberta a Lady sued Doctor and AHS because they refused to give her a life saving operation. In the end she got the operation. The Civit case scared AHS and the Doctors as the case was for millions of $$. Also, a civil case would bring all the facts regarding the pandemic to court. This would help educate the public who are still half asleep in Canada.

Report Add Reply
JPB
JPB

Maybe there are still a few judges in Canada that aren't using the Charter as toliet paper?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

We are not a free society, no government should ever have the ability to issue an order such as this, to simply order people to stay at home is Natsi style actions.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

The Liberal stacked court judges will deny the case.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Once again the courts will say "sorry folks, but the question at hand is no longer in effect (ie Moot) so nothing to see hear". So the govt. will get another free pass to continue destroying what is left of out so called Charter of Rights and Freedoms so long as they pull the policy or legislation prior to a court challenge.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.