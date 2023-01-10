Joe Biden

In a report mandated by the US Congress that was released without any public notification, the Biden administration quietly confessed the president's decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline (KXL), his first action after he took office, cost billions of dollars and hurt families on both sides of the border.

KXL, a 1,947-kilometre pipeline, was designed to carry 830,000 barrels a day of crude oil from Hardisty, AB, to Steele City, Neb. From there, it would connect with the company’s existing facilities to reach the US Gulf Coast, one of the world’s biggest oil refining hubs. The pipeline would have been finished this year.

