‘OPEN FOR BUSINESS’: 2025 Global Energy Show sees 25% uptick, increased international partnerships

The 2025 edition of the Global Energy Show experienced “head and shoulders growth” over years past as organizers emphasized the responsibility Canada has as a “country of abundance.”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, along with Energy Minister Brian Jean and Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz, delivered key speeches throughout the three-day event, held June 10 to 12 at Calgary’s BMO Centre. OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais delivered a keynote address on Tuesday, upon a personal invitation from the premier.Nick Samain, dmg events senior vice president, told the Western Standard in a sit-down interview that there is more momentum this year than ever. He attributed it to the necessity of “taking energy security seriously,” as one would with food security and other basic needs to sustain life..The energy show, North America’s premier energy exhibition and conference, has been going on for more than 50 years. It has changed titles many times, most recently from the Global Petroleum Show in 2019.The event brought together more than 30,000 attendees, a 25% increase from 2024, and over 500 exhibiting companies from across the global energy sector. Official numbers will be released next week by the show’s organizer, dmg events, as drop-in attendees have not yet been counted in the running total.Spanning five indoor halls and a major outdoor exhibition zone, the show covered roughly 300,000 square feet of floor space and served as a key commercial and technical hub for the oil, gas, LNG, renewables and cleantech industries..Though the federal government for the last several years has impeded oil and gas companies’ ability to produce energy, such as Bill C-69 and Bill C-48, there was a tangible sense of renewed optimism — albeit cautious optimism — about the future of Canada’s energy sector.Samain said he and his colleagues are approaching this year’s event by “humbly trying to get the message out there” that Canada has an abundance of natural resources that must not be taken for granted, especially as many third world nations don’t have access to energy.“We've really got a national treasure with the oil sands, and a blessed abundance in natural gas,” he said.“Here in 2025, the roots of the event could not be stronger pillars for us in storytelling about the energy sector.”“There's men and women going to work every day, bringing energy, growing a business — but there was a big disconnect between what was happening here.”“There wasn't a lot known about (the energy industry),” and the average person might take it for granted they could just turn on a light switch, he added..Samain referenced a post from Jean of an old photo of Fort McMurray when the population was only about 16,000, telling the story of those pioneers, not just to others in the industry, but to everyday people.The energy show helps to bridge skills gaps and facilitate innovation in not just the energy sector, but other industries too.“Like many other sectors, whether that's in manufacturing, whether that's in the trades, construction, there's a big skills gap,” said Samain.“And we're hearing we need to build pipelines. And we need people for the next generation. Down on the show floor, one of our busiest new additions is the AI pavilion.”“We need that next generation to be focusing and wanting to get engaged in the energy sector, because it does impact jobs, technology, climate — it's important.”“You want to be able to deliver continued efforts on decarbonization and efficiency and ensuring that Canadian energy is going to find a place in other parts of the world where there's a tremendous scarcity — that's that next generation coming in.”“Live exhibitions like this have a power like no other. Because when you get people together, you're able to have discussions. That's where those ideas are born.”.Samain said the approach to energy should not be conflicting, like oil and gas versus solar and wind — it must rather be multifaceted.“(The objective is) no single source of energy,” he said.“We need to start thinking in wonder.”Further, we need to “not be so hard on ourselves,” he added, pointing out Alberta has made significant inroads in protecting the environment while developing natural resources.“It’s an incremental process,” said Samain, illustrating the point that Canada is not isolated — other nations rely on our energy.“As a country of abundance — what is our responsibility?” he said.“So we know that's compressed into three days, and we take so much time to do that, because we really try to supercharge that moment in energy, and then what we do best is pass that baton to the sector, and we've done our part, and we get ready again for that following year.”“That's what this show is: it’s packed with technology to do things faster, cleaner, and cheaper.”.Samain explained the significance of having the secretary general of OPEC in attendance.“He’s not on a holiday — he's here because he has a message and he sees what's happening here in Canada,” said Samain, further pointing to “record participation from international pavilions on the show floor,” including Europe, South America, Africa , and Asia.“You've got a tremendous amount of engagement here. They're here to do business, to invest, to collaborate, because energy is an international business, and we've got so much here in Canada.“That's good for all of us here. That's good for Alberta. It's great for the country.”“We’re open for business.”