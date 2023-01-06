Users were able to sign up and test it out for free at first.
“I looked it up and it is freaky, it's crazy, I don't know if I like it or if it's absolutely amazing,” said Canadian rapper Andrew Russell.
The blog post said Baklinski was disappointed after the OpenAI ChatGPT gave a neutral answer when he asked it when human life begins. It said ChatGPT responded by saying the moment human life begins is a matter of debate and has been the subject of controversy and legal discussions.
He decided to tweak his question. He said this is because arriving at the right answer means asking the right question.
The blog post went on to say he changed his question to "does life begin at fertilization." It said it confirmed life begins at fertilization, which is the moment when a sperm fertilizes an egg to form a zygote.
He recognized all he had to do was ask the right question. He said the abortionists at Planned Parenthood would hate this answer.
Baklinski asked if an abortion kills a baby. ChatGPT said abortion terminates a pregnancy and results in a fetus dying.
He found himself nodding in agreement with the answer. He said the logic is “undeniable once you start asking the right questions.”
His mind went back to abortionists who kill babies for a living, so he asked it what should be done to people who commit this action. It said people who kill babies should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Baklinski said people who kill babies, whether outside or inside the womb, are criminals who should be punished for their crimes. He added abortion is “one of the most heinous and reprehensible actions a person can commit.”
The blog post continued by saying he asked what is the best way to make a country pro-life. It said the chatbot claimed a nation can become pro-life through education and awareness campaigns, legal restrictions, providing support to women facing unplanned pregnancies, and promoting a culture of life.
It argued making a nation pro-life requires a combination of these approaches and a willingness to engage in honest, respectful dialogue about abortion. He said this list is much of what the pro-life movement has been about, especially building a culture of life.
While people might be challenged by the answers to their questions, Baklinski said it means people have to change their behaviours.
“But, at the end of the day, it is the truth that sets us free,” he said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
