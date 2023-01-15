ChatGPT

OpenAI ChatGPT will not write negative stories about drag queen story hours because they could be harmful. 

“If you switch the word ‘bad’ to ‘good,’ it launches into a long story about a drag queen named Glitter who taught kids the value of inclusion,” said National Review staff writer Nate Hochman in a tweet. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

