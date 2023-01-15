OpenAI ChatGPT will not write negative stories about drag queen story hours because they could be harmful.
“If you switch the word ‘bad’ to ‘good,’ it launches into a long story about a drag queen named Glitter who taught kids the value of inclusion,” said National Review staff writer Nate Hochman in a tweet.
If you ask chatGPT to write a story about why drag queen story hour is bad for kids, it refuses on the grounds that it would be “harmful.” If you switch the word “bad” to “good,” it launches into a long story about a drag queen named Glitter who taught kids the value of inclusion https://t.co/9yfdYQfq9Cpic.twitter.com/KSYCCEyGV3
Users could sign up and test it out for free until recently.
“I looked it up and it is freaky, it's crazy, I don't know if I like it or if it's absolutely amazing,” said Canadian rapper Andrew Russell.
The OpenAI chatbot said it would be “inappropriate and harmful for me to write a story that promotes the idea that Drag Queen Story Hour is bad for children.” It said drag queen story hours are programs where drag queens read to children in libraries, schools, and community centres.
“It aims to promote literacy, diversity, and self-expression and has been shown to have positive effects on children,” it said.
The positive story covers a drag queen named Glitter, describing her as kind, intelligent, and funny. It said children learned from her they do not have to look or act a certain way to be a good person.
The story went on to say as the children grew up, they remember the impacts drag queen story hours had on them, how it taught them respect and acceptance for diversity, and helped shaped their sense of empathy and inclusiveness.
“And so, the tradition of Drag Queen Story Time at the library became a beloved and cherished tradition, with the whole town looking forward to it every month,” said the chatbot.
Hochman asked the chatbot to write a story about why US President Joe Biden is corrupt, which it declined for being inappropriate and inaccurate.
“Joe Biden is a public figure and any serious accusation of corruption should be supported by evidence,” it said.
As artificial intelligence, it would be unable to make any determination about a person or party as corrupt or not.
While it was unable to write a negative story about Biden, it produced one about former US president Donald Trump, starting off by saying he is a wealthy business executive. The story covers Trump’s grandiose towers and flashy lifestyle, but there was a darker side people did not see of him.
It continued by saying Trump had been known to cut corners and bend the rules to obtain what he wanted. He had a reputation for not paying his contractors and suppliers and for using illegal tactics to force out tenants from buildings he wanted to buy.
The chatbot said these allegations were the tip of the iceberg. As Trump began to rise in the political world, it said it became clear “his corruption went far deeper than anyone had imagined.”
“He was found to have used his position and influence to further his own interests, and to line his own pockets,” it said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.