News

Opening statements heard in Caylan Ford defamation trial against CBC, Press Progress, Toronto Star, others

Opening statements were heard on Tuesday in Caylan Ford’s long-awaited defamation trial in Calgary.
Opening statements were heard on Tuesday in Caylan Ford’s long-awaited defamation trial in Calgary. WS Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Yyc
Abpoli
Caylan Ford
Toronto Star
Abpol
Karim Jivraj
Broadbent Institute
Press Progress
Caylan Ford defamation suit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news