'OPERATION TOTAL RECALL': 44 Alberta MLAs being targeted for recall

"Operation Total Recall" — this is probably not referring to what you think.It's the name of the website that is organizing the recall of 44 MLAs (all UCP) who voted to use the notwithstanding clause to introduce back-to-work legislation on teachers, also known as Bill 2.The website claims the vote affects "not just teachers, but all Alberta workers.""Identify your MLA, connect with local organizers, track progress across ridings, and access templates for petitions, signage, and outreach. We’re building peaceful, lawful, community-led efforts," the website says..It even says the number of signatures needed for each MLA to be recalled.Among those targeted are Premier Danielle Smith, Demetrios Nicolaides, Rebecca Schulz, Tanya Fir, Nathan T. Neudorf, Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, and Adriana LaGrange.On top of this — Elections Alberta officially announced the recall petition for the MLA of Airdrie-East, Angela Pitt.The applicant for the petition, Derek Keenan, organized a GoFundMe to recall Pitt in early October but has since paused the donations..Keenan is currently the principal at W.H. Croxford High School in Airdrie.The recall petition will have until early February to collect just under 15,000 signatures.This comes after a recall petition for Education Minister and MLA Demetrios Nicolaides was approved and submitted for signatures in late October.