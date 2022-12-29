Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique said he's "outraged" by the killing of an officer Tuesday and is calling for changes that will protect law enforcement in the province.
28-year-old Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala of the Haldimand County detachment was shot after responding to a call of a car stuck in a ditch just west of Hagersville. Pierzchala was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.
The perpetrators fled the scene, but were later arrested. Randall McKenzie, 25, and his girlfriend Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, are both facing charges of first-degree murder.
“I’m outraged by the fact McKenzie was out on bail and was provided the opportunity to take the life of an innocent officer,” Carrique said. “I know there is a lot interest in ensuring that, to see that changes are made, where possible, so people charged with violent offences that are firearms-related are not in those positions moving forward.”
McKenzie was prohibited in 2018 of possessing any firearm in his lifetime. But McKenzie was again charged with several firearm-related offences and assaulting a peace officer in 2021.
Carrique said McKenzie’s bail carried a number of conditions, including he must remain in his home and could not possess firearms. When McKenzie failed to attend court in September 2022, a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest and additional criminal charges were laid against him.
“Needless to say the murder of Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was preventable. This should have never happened. Something needs to change," Carrique said. "Our police officers ... the public deserve to be safeguarded against violent offenders that are charged with firearms-related offenses."
Carrique highlighted Pierzchala was the fourth police officer in Ontario to be "shot and killed while protecting his community."
The officer was "ambushed" and stood "absolutely no chance to defend himself." He added Carrique did not even get the chance to discharge his firearm.
Randall McKenzie, 25, and Brandi Stewart-Sperry, 30, who've been in custody since their arrest, appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga via a video link and are scheduled for their next hearing on Jan. 17. According to the Canadian Criminal Code, a charge of first-degree murder is automatic if a peace officer is killed in the line of duty.
Carrique told a news conference late Wednesday night at the Cayuga OPP detachment his anger is largely due to the fact the man accused of killing Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was out on bail on criminal charges, including assaulting a police officer.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Its time to to deal a real hard hand on these types of crimes. Im not all for the death penalty.but in cases like this swift justice is warranted.
First off the people that allowed him out on bail should be held somewhat accountable.
Second. The defence attorney that assisted in this repeat offender being out on bail should be charged with assisting a murder.
Third the judge that gave the light sentence is also accountable.
Its hard for the police to do their jobs when the justice system lets them down at every turn.
The “legal” system with its corrupted, bought off, hand picked liberal judges will probably have these two murdering scum back out on the street by the weekend!!
Canada has no legal system, thanks to the liberal governments, if the people haven’t figured that out yet, you are absolutely braindead!!!
It was a Trudeau that got rid of the death penalty! Be assured, the current one won't bring it back!
*shrug* The direct result of Liberal/NDP laws focused on letting indians out of jail early, regardless of threat, because they see them as over-represented in the penal system. This guy should not have been outside of a jail cell. If you know anyone who voted Liberal, this blood is on their hands. Tell them so. If you know anyone who voted NDP, this blood is on their hands. Hold the voter accountable, ultimately it is their fault for supporting the scum running the country.
Maybe people should wake up to what msm is feeding them, seems to me it wasn't to long ago 'people' (I use the term loosely) wanted to defund the blue and vilify them; anybody remotely considering something like this, you know they're working for or being duped by the msm cabal. Same story for sexual identity, racism, religion, homelessness, poverty. left and right wing politics......wakey wakey people.
