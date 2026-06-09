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OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hearst, suspect arrested

Const. Tarun Bali
Const. Tarun Baliphoto credit:OPP Commisioner Thomas Carrique/X
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Crime
Opp
Death
Tarun Bali
OPP death
Hearst
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Western Standard
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