OPP officer killed in line of duty near Hearst, suspect arrested

TORONTO — An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been killed in the line of duty while assisting with an investigation near Hearst, in Northern Ontario, marking another tragic loss for law enforcement in the province.Provincial Const. Tarun Bali, a member of the OPP's Dufferin Detachment who had served with the force for approximately two-and-a-half years, died Tuesday after being seriously injured during an investigation in northeastern Ontario.The incident occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kendall Concession Road 7 and Concession Road 6 outside Hearst.Police confirmed one suspect is in custody.In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the OPP said an officer was seriously injured during the investigation and later succumbed to those injuries."The OPP is supporting the member's family as they navigate this profound loss," the force said.The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has assumed responsibility for the investigation and is working alongside the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service to determine the circumstances surrounding Bali's death.OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique paid tribute to the fallen officer, describing him as a dedicated public servant whose sacrifice would not be forgotten.."His courage and commitment to serving others will never be forgotten," Carrique wrote on social media."As we grieve this immeasurable loss, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and the policing community."Ontario Premier Doug Ford also offered condolences to Bali's family and fellow officers."On behalf of the people of Ontario, I extend my sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and OPP colleagues," Ford said in a social media post.The OPP Association called the death every police family's worst nightmare and noted the dangers officers face while serving communities across the province."This is another reminder of the dangers that our members face each and every day as they serve and protect the citizens of Ontario," OPP Association president David Sabatini said in a statement.The Canadian Police Association also expressed sympathy for Bali's family, friends and colleagues.Ontario Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said he was deeply saddened by the officer's death and praised the courage demonstrated by police officers across the province."As we grieve this tragedy, we remember the extraordinary courage and sense of duty required of those who put on the uniform and serve our province each day," Kerzner said.Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.Further details about the investigation have not been released.