OPP warn of sex offender at children's camp

Maloney and the camp owner said they are seeking legal action to have the OPP remove the public advisory.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warned parents to avoid the Beating the Odds children's centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, ON, after police said a man previously convicted of trafficking children is living at the centre.

In a statement from Ontario’s solicitor general’s office on Tuesday to Global News, a spokesperson said they encouraged “all parents to keep away” from the centre.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

guest1019
guest1019

One shocking issue is the woke alphabet crowd normalizing vile sub-human behaviour. They are beyond contempt and it is not hate to despise pedophiles and their supporters. LEAVE KIDS ALONE!

carole
carole

If I was a parent taking my child there, I would find another place.

I worked for an IT company that was creating an application to biometrically recognize pedophiles. The officers involved with the creation of the application would tell us pedophile stories. One of the stories they told us was about a pastor (if I recall correctly) who was a pedophile. When he was interviewed, he told the reporter that he could be put in an all-glass room with children inside with him, and with parents and police out side the room watching him. He said that he would find a way to touch them regardless of how many people were watching him.

Marv
Marv

No doubt the OPP warns as the OPP protects the child trafficker for Trudeau.

