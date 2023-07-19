The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) warned parents to avoid the Beating the Odds children's centre in Essa Township, near Barrie, ON, after police said a man previously convicted of trafficking children is living at the centre.
In a statement from Ontario’s solicitor general’s office on Tuesday to Global News, a spokesperson said they encouraged “all parents to keep away” from the centre.
“This individual, who was convicted of such reprehensible crimes should never be around vulnerable children again,” the solicitor general's office said in a statement sent to Global News.
“Allowing him to roam freely around our communities and potentially put more children in danger is a failing of our justice system.”
The man the OPP warned about is 42-year-old Lauriston Charles Maloney, who was convicted in Peel Region in 2004 and 2013 on 16 criminal charges related to trafficking of minor children.
The convictions placed him on the national and Ontario sex offender registry for life.
The centre's owner is Amber Maloney, Lauriston Maloney's wife, who told CTV News in a statement, “Yes, we share the same property address, but he does not work with these kids. He has his own job that brings him off-site and allows me to operate solely without him.”
She also told CTV News his conviction was fully served by 2015, adding he has no access to the children attending the camp.
The OPP issued a Community Safety Advisory about Maloney, "This advisory follows careful review of the offender as it relates to issues of public safety."
The OPP stated the information released about Maloney was issued to the public as a "precautionary measure."
"Protecting public safety is among the OPP's top priorities," the OPP stated.
"Members of the public are reminded that, although Maloney does present a safety risk, his rights are guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. As such, the Nottawasaga OPP will act to protect these rights if they are infringed."
Maloney and his wife said they are seeking legal action to have the OPP remove the public advisory.
The OPP said the Police Services Act permits the Commissioner of the OPP, the local Chief of Police, or his/her designate, to make public notification regarding high-risk offenders in the community if the community's safety will be enhanced by the release of the offender's personal information.
The Beating the Odds centre could not be reached for comment.
One shocking issue is the woke alphabet crowd normalizing vile sub-human behaviour. They are beyond contempt and it is not hate to despise pedophiles and their supporters. LEAVE KIDS ALONE!
If I was a parent taking my child there, I would find another place.
I worked for an IT company that was creating an application to biometrically recognize pedophiles. The officers involved with the creation of the application would tell us pedophile stories. One of the stories they told us was about a pastor (if I recall correctly) who was a pedophile. When he was interviewed, he told the reporter that he could be put in an all-glass room with children inside with him, and with parents and police out side the room watching him. He said that he would find a way to touch them regardless of how many people were watching him.
No doubt the OPP warns as the OPP protects the child trafficker for Trudeau.
