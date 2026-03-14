Opposition MPs demand release of secret audit on costly Canada Dental Care Plan

Opposition MPs are demanding the federal government release a confidential audit examining rising administrative costs tied to the Canada Dental Care Plan, saying Canadians deserve transparency on how billions in taxpayer dollars are being spent.Blacklock's Reporter says during a heated meeting of the Commons health committee, Conservative MP Matt Strauss introduced a motion seeking the full, unredacted audit conducted by consulting firm MNP Inc. along with related briefing notes and documents.“We are talking about the way the government is spending our money,” Strauss told the committee. He added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once promised a government that would be “open by default.”The audit examined the design of financial controls for the Canada Dental Care Plan, one of the government’s flagship social programs. However, Health Canada has refused to release the report publicly.In a Jan. 19 submission to the Senate national finance committee, the department said the report prepared by MNP is confidential and cannot be shared without the firm’s consent.“The audit conducted by MNP assessed the design of the financial controls framework for the Canada Dental Care Plan,” the department wrote. “The report is confidential and intended solely for Health Canada and it cannot be shared without MNP’s explicit consent.”Conservative MP Dan Mazier said the government cannot keep the findings hidden from taxpayers.“Just so we’re clear, this is just access to documents, to produce information that has been hidden from Canadians,” Mazier said..Records show administration costs for the dental program have already climbed to $859.8 million since its launch. Actual dental claims are projected to reach an additional $4.5 billion this year.Health Canada acknowledged the audit produced recommendations aimed at improving the program’s financial oversight.“The audit resulted in recommendations for both Health Canada and the benefits administrator,” the department wrote in an earlier report to senators. “Some actions in response to these recommendations have already been implemented.”Documents tabled by the department indicate administrative expenses are unusually high. The program’s administration budget amounts to roughly 8.6% of the benefits budget — nearly double the roughly 5% average administrative cost calculated in 2023 by the parliamentary budget office.Health Canada said the spending includes internal costs as well as support from partner agencies such as the Department of Employment and the Canada Revenue Agency.The administration budget also covers payments to the program’s third-party benefits manager, Sun Life Assurance Company.Despite the calls for disclosure, the Commons health committee ended its meeting without voting on the motion that would compel the government to release the audit.