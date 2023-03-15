Trudeau and Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must comply or risk censure for contempt when the opposition parties vote for an inquiry into Chinese election interference as a parliamentary order, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs said only a public inquiry would provide Canadians confidence that elections are fair.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Pollievre stated “Leaked Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Privy Council Office documents now show that Beijing worked to help elect Justin Trudeau. That is an accepted fact.” I support Pollievre but I am wondering if China helped elect Justing Trudeau why has he not been kicked out of office? Why do we need an inquiry if malfeasance has been proven?

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

So, is the NDP's Jagmeet Singh going to support the Bloc and the Conservatives? Can't get a majority without the NDP's support.

I wouldn't hold my breath. Remember, the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition is THE big problem it's destroying Canada.

Report Add Reply
Bguilfoyle
Bguilfoyle

We need to be rid of the Liberals and NDP. Freeland is more evil than Trudeau. Non-party status for the Liberals would be even better.

Report Add Reply
jokeco68
jokeco68

It shows how fractured Canada is when we must count on the help of a party whose fundamental purpose is to separate from the country to reign in a communist stooge willing to give our country away to China.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Get. It. Done.

Report Add Reply
Free Canada
Free Canada

Will this finally be the thing that ends JT reign of corruption. I have no doubt that JT gets money from many foreign sources. Once people can watch a public Inquiry and listen to testimony of what is going on, even brain washed Liberals in Ontario will wake up.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

Well if I cared about Canada I guess I would support the notion of an inquiry... but I don't care about Canada, I care about Saskatchewan becoming a free and sovereign nation!

Perhaps once Alberta gets their act together.. which seems to be a Big Ask... they will join Saskatchewan to form a nation.

Saskatchewan does not need any more of a reason to become an independent country and or explore joining the USA as soon as possible.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

I agree with you. There is no compelling reason for western Canada to stay in this broken confederation. The constitution has stacked the cards against the west.

Report Add Reply

