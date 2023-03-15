Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must comply or risk censure for contempt when the opposition parties vote for an inquiry into Chinese election interference as a parliamentary order, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs said only a public inquiry would provide Canadians confidence that elections are fair.
“Justin Trudeau has inspired a lot of suspicion by his refusal to answer questions about his knowledge of Beijing’s interference to help him in two successive elections,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to the media.
“Leaked Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Privy Council Office documents now show that Beijing worked to help elect Justin Trudeau. That is an accepted fact.”
“But he kept it hidden until courageous whistleblowers at the Canadian Security Intelligence Service released it for him. Now he refuses a public inquiry. I think Canadians of all political backgrounds are asking, what has Justin Trudeau got to hide?”
“Furthermore, why hasn’t he protected Chinese Canadians?” said Poilievre.
“In British Columbia, we know Chinese Canadians came under intimidation by the People’s Republic of China government. They were threatened. There were times when a Conservative candidate would knock on a door and the person answering would say, ‘Can we go into the backyard so we can talk without being surveilled by the regime in Beijing?’”
“I think it is disgraceful that the prime minister knew this and did absolutely nothing,” said Poilievre.
“He kept it covered up and to this day will not even tell us how much money the Liberal Party got in donations that were funnelled, clandestine donations, to his party.”
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday released the text of a letter to the prime minister stating a public inquiry must be called.
“This is the only way to restore public confidence in our electoral system,” wrote Blanchet.
“This is what the people demand.”
“The question is not to determine whether or not a commission of inquiry should be created in the wake of revelations about Chinese interference in both last federal elections, but when it will be created and who will be the commissioner,” wrote Blanchet.
“The answer is unequivocal. It must be set up as quickly as possible, especially in a context of uncertainty over the next election, and the commissioner must be chosen by the House of Commons.”
“It is about confidence in our democracy,” wrote Blanchet.
“You can count on our full and entire collaboration.”
The House Affairs committee on March 2 adopted by a 6 to 5 vote a New Democrat motion demanding a “national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference” in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns. The committee recommendation has since been tabled in the Commons awaiting a motion of concurrence that would trigger a vote of all MPs.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Pollievre stated “Leaked Canadian Security Intelligence Service and Privy Council Office documents now show that Beijing worked to help elect Justin Trudeau. That is an accepted fact.” I support Pollievre but I am wondering if China helped elect Justing Trudeau why has he not been kicked out of office? Why do we need an inquiry if malfeasance has been proven?
So, is the NDP's Jagmeet Singh going to support the Bloc and the Conservatives? Can't get a majority without the NDP's support.
I wouldn't hold my breath. Remember, the Turdiot-Singh-Notley coalition is THE big problem it's destroying Canada.
We need to be rid of the Liberals and NDP. Freeland is more evil than Trudeau. Non-party status for the Liberals would be even better.
It shows how fractured Canada is when we must count on the help of a party whose fundamental purpose is to separate from the country to reign in a communist stooge willing to give our country away to China.
Get. It. Done.
Will this finally be the thing that ends JT reign of corruption. I have no doubt that JT gets money from many foreign sources. Once people can watch a public Inquiry and listen to testimony of what is going on, even brain washed Liberals in Ontario will wake up.
Well if I cared about Canada I guess I would support the notion of an inquiry... but I don't care about Canada, I care about Saskatchewan becoming a free and sovereign nation!
Perhaps once Alberta gets their act together.. which seems to be a Big Ask... they will join Saskatchewan to form a nation.
Saskatchewan does not need any more of a reason to become an independent country and or explore joining the USA as soon as possible.
I agree with you. There is no compelling reason for western Canada to stay in this broken confederation. The constitution has stacked the cards against the west.
