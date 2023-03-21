Opposition MPs to force a vote to take over the alleged election fraud investigation into the Chinese Communist Party interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The way to do that is to have a focused study at a parliamentary committee that can call witnesses to get those answers Canadians deserve as well as a full and independent public inquiry, not the smokescreen the prime minister has offered to cover up the proof,” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB).
“Does the member think any MP who currently sits in this House is an agent of Beijing?” asked Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen (Kingston and the Islands, ON).
The prime minister last Wednesday appointed former governor general David Johnston, 81, as an “independent special rapporteur” to consider the next steps. Members of all opposition parties yesterday rejected the plan.
“What does the prime minister have to hide?” said Cooper.
“Since November, when reports of Beijing’s interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections came to light, the prime minister has refused to come clean about what he knows.”
Conservatives will seek a vote on Tuesday on a motion to have MPs “study all aspects of foreign interference in relation to the 2019 and 2021 general elections” and compel testimony by Katie Telford, the prime minister’s chief of staff, as well as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Privy Council Clerk Janice Charette, Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault, executives of the Trudeau Foundation, and John McCallum, former Canadian ambassador to China.
The Conservative motion would transfer a parliamentary investigation from the Liberal-chaired House Affairs committee, where government caucus members have filibustered hearings, to the Conservative-chaired Ethics committee.
“Break the logjam the Liberals have imposed upon members of Parliament at committee, filibustering, delaying, pulling out every trick in the book,” said Conservative MP Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, SK).
“The prime minister must be hiding something really big.”
The Liberals filibuster entered its 23rd hour, preventing a vote requiring the prime minister’s staff to be questioned.
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet on Monday said Parliament, not the prime minister or Rapporteur Johnston, must direct the next steps in the investigation.
“It is inconceivable that Justin Trudeau would persist in refusing to call an independent public inquiry,” said Blanchet.
The NDP is introducing a separate motion for an election interference public inquiry.
“New Democrats have been clear from the beginning of this issue that nothing less than a thorough public, transparent, and independent public inquiry would suffice to give Canadians confidence in our democracy and make sure future elections are free of interference,” said NDP MP Don Davies (Vancouver Kingsway, BC).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Expecting the NDP to go after their benefactor is like expecting Trudeau to oppose Xi.
