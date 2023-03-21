Trudeau and Xi Jinping
Courtesy of CBC

Opposition MPs to force a vote to take over the alleged election fraud investigation into the Chinese Communist Party interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Chinese Communist Party

“The way to do that is to have a focused study at a parliamentary committee that can call witnesses to get those answers Canadians deserve as well as a full and independent public inquiry, not the smokescreen the prime minister has offered to cover up the proof,” said Conservative MP Michael Cooper (St. Albert-Edmonton, AB).

Trudeau and Telford

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Chief-of-Staff, Katie Telford

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest399
guest399

Expecting the NDP to go after their benefactor is like expecting Trudeau to oppose Xi.

