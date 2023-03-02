Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat caucuses yesterday pledged enough votes, 172 against the Liberals’ 158, to force an independent public inquiry into alleged Chinese election interference. The House affairs committee today is expected to send the recommendation to the Commons, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“I think the Canadian public broadly accepts there has been significant foreign interference in our democratic processes and not a single individual has been hauled to the bar to account for any of this,” said Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, AB). “There have been no charges to my knowledge that have been put forward by Elections Canada.”
“Where is the missing gap in turning intelligence into evidence so we can actually prosecute those who the Canadian public broadly accept are acting with impunity?” asked Calkins. “Thank you for the question,” replied Adam Fisher, director general of intelligence assessments with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. “It’s a very good one. It’s something I would suggest the government has been wrestling with for some time now.”
Liberal MPs on the House affairs committee have maintained there was no proof Chinese agents interfered in the 2019 and 2021 campaigns in breach of the Canada Elections Act. Shawn Tupper, deputy public safety minister, yesterday testified the RCMP was not investigating any allegations.
“I can confirm the RCMP is not investigating any of the allegations that are arising from the last election,” testified Tupper.
“If those allegations are correct this constitutes criminal violations of the Elections Act,” said New Democrat MP Peter Julian (New Westminster-Burnaby, BC). “The RCMP form a critical part of the team of people who assess activities during elections,” replied Tupper. “They were aware of the information that was brought forward. They have looked at that information and have concluded they will not pursue a criminal investigation.”
Julian yesterday served notice of a motion that the House affairs committee “call upon the Government of Canada to launch a national public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference in Canada’s democratic system including but not limited to allegations of interference in general elections by foreign governments, that this inquiry be granted all necessary powers to call witnesses” and “have the power to order and review all documents it deems necessary for this work including documents related to national security.”
The Bloc expressed support for an independent inquiry. The Conservative Party said the investigation must be “truly independent” and “meet the following conditions: The person heading this public inquiry must be agreed upon by the House leaders of all the officially recognized parties in the House of Commons”; “The text of the NDP motion should be amended to include all parties”; and “The public inquiry must investigate abuse of diaspora groups by foreign governments.”
The Commons is currently in recess. It returns into regular session Monday.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Is it even possible to have a fair and independent inquiry in Canada. There better be more than one former liberal judge looking into this.
This better be a proper inquiry, not like the EA inquiry.
Trudeau's best friends cannot be in charge. Or the Chinese. Or good old boy Liberals from the past who owe the Trudeau name big time.
That could be a tall order actually........
"... The person heading this public inquiry must be agreed upon by the House leaders of all the officially recognized parties in the House of Commons”.
This would give the Liberals a veto and power to refuse anyone they don't like. They could refuse everyone who is put forward to head this inquiry from now to eternity.
The public inquiry must demand all documents come without redaction. The people demand all the truth. No more BS from this minority regime.
If Trudeau gets to pick the head of the inquiry..... You know it will just be another Liberal whitewash!
