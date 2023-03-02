Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

Conservatives, Bloc Québécois and New Democrat caucuses yesterday pledged enough votes, 172 against the Liberals’ 158, to force an independent public inquiry into alleged Chinese election interference. The House affairs committee today is expected to send the recommendation to the Commons, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I think the Canadian public broadly accepts there has been significant foreign interference in our democratic processes and not a single individual has been hauled to the bar to account for any of this,” said Conservative MP Blaine Calkins (Red Deer-Lacombe, AB). “There have been no charges to my knowledge that have been put forward by Elections Canada.”

