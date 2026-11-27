CALGARY — An Alberta First Nation is putting the five companies behind the Pathways carbon capture project on notice that it will oppose their permits.In a statement released Wednesday, Kehewin Cree Nation said it had notified Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) and the four other proponents of the project (Cenovus Energy, ConocoPhillips Canada, Imperial Oil, and Suncor Energy) — collectively known as the Oil Sands Alliance — and “all other applicable regulators” that it will oppose permits, licences, approvals, and authorizations for the Pathways CO₂ Transportation Network and Storage Hub Project “unless and until its fundamental concerns are addressed.”“The Nation is being asked to accept the massive, permanent underground storage of industrial carbon dioxide beneath its land, communities and the territory on which its members live, hunt, trap and exercise their Treaty rights,” the Kehewin statement reads.Pathways is a 650-kilometre CO₂ pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide captured at oil sands sites near Fort McMurray to an underground storage hub in the Cold Lake region.Ottawa has said the project would be one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in the world. The project aims to reduce emissions by roughly 16 million tonnes per year while generating $16.5 billion in GDP and creating approximately 40,000 jobs..Alberta, Ottawa sign deal to boost oilsands production and advance Pathways carbon capture project\n\n.However, Kehewin Chief Vernon Watchmaker has said that “human safety is not a footnote to an industrial project. It is the starting point.”“People could die if there is a significant CO₂ release,” he added.“We will not gamble with the lives of our members, their families or neighbouring communities on the strength of company assurances.”Kehewin — which has a population 2,645, located in the Cold Lake-Bonnyville region — also warns the project risks becoming “the world’s largest unscientific experiment in carbon sequestration” and points to the region’s oil and gas history, including “numerous existing, abandoned and orphaned wells and historical drill holes, some of which may not have been properly plugged, capped or documented.”Those wells and drill holes, the release says, “could provide pathways for CO₂ to escape its intended storage formation.”Watchmaker added that CNRL’s pitch was, “in substance,” that the Nation should support the project in the national interest — to “do it for Canada.”“Kehewin Cree Nation is not opposed to development. We are opposed to cavalier, cowboy development that puts commercial ambition ahead of science, safety and common sense,” Watchmaker said.“You cannot ask a First Nation to put its people, land and future generations at risk simply by invoking the national interest. Our people are part of Canada, and their lives and Treaty rights matter just as much.”Kehewin is now demanding comprehensive, independent scientific assessments, including a “full investigation of existing and abandoned wells, potential CO₂ migration, groundwater protection and human safety.”.Alberta First Nation challenging Ottawa's Pacific Link pipeline designation in court.The First Nation also wants to see a separately funded, Nation-directed Traditional Land Use Study and an urgent meeting with the senior leadership of all five Pathways companies.In response to Kehewin's notice, Energy Minister Brian Jean's office told the Western Standard, that carbon capture projects in Alberta and across the country were regulated by "some of the highest safety standards in the world.""In 25 years of development and implementation, there has never been a safety incident with CCUS in Canada.”The Pathways project is tied to the proposed one-million-barrel-per-day Pacific Link crude oil pipeline, which would see Alberta crude shipped from Bruderheim, Alberta, to a port near Delta, BC, and then on to the Asian marketplace.In May, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Pacific Link could go forward only if Pathways was built.“No Pathways, no pipeline,” Carney said unequivocally at the time.On October 1, Ottawa listed Pacific Link as a project of national interest. However, Alberta, Ottawa, and the Oil Sands Alliance have since missed the November 15 deadline for finalizing formal agreements on Pathways..Regarding the missed deadline, Charlotte Power, press secretary to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, told the Western Standard that Ottawa is “working in partnership with Alberta and with the Oil Sands Alliance to advance the construction of the Pathways Project.”“Good and comprehensive deals take time, and our focus is on substance and delivering in the interests of Canadians, not a specific date,” Power said.“Our government is confident we will see a final agreement reached in the short term and will have more to share soon.”At an information session held on November 18 in Fort McMurray, Kendall Dilling, president of the Oil Sands Alliance, said the project was still in its “very early stages” and that his group hoped to have regulatory approvals in place sometime in 2027.The Edmonton Journal reports that Dilling also said consultations with aboriginal groups were ongoing and that“definitive agreements under the memorandum of understanding have not been signed” but that the parties were “making really good progress.”.“We’ve been talking to (the communities) all along the way, but until we got to a certain point, there was just some questions they’ve had that we hadn’t been able to answer yet, because we didn’t have that level of detail in project design, and it’s been a bit of a moving target,” he said.Pacific Link and Pathways have already faced multiple challenges from aboriginal groups.Kehewin was also one of five First Nations that went to Federal Court in February to challenge the federal-provincial agreement behind the Pathways-Pacific Link deal. The Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation has also threatened legal action of its own over Pathways andCold Lake First Nations has raised concerns about the project.Cold Lake, Mikisew Cree, Beaver Lake and Frog Lake First Nations have also all filed Federal Court challenges to the national designation of Pacific Link.