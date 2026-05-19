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Order of Canada revoked from former SNC-Lavalin CEO amid corruption fallout

Order of Canada
Order of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Order Of Canada
Buffy Sainte-Marie
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
SNC-Lavalin
Jacques Lamarre
Peter Dalglish
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