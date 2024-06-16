O'Regan says anti-scab bill will bring 'certainty to this crazy word'

Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan passionately defended Bill C-58, a federal ban on replacement workers in strikes or lockouts, as a necessary measure to bring "certainty in this crazy world" and reduce anxiety and instability in labour disputes. Blacklock's Reporter said the bill, which passed the Commons with a unanimous vote, aims to restrict federally regulated employers from using replacement workers under threat of $100,000-per-day fines.“Wherever I can reduce anxiety and increase stability and certainty in this crazy world I will,” O’Regan testified at the Senate social affairs committee. “That is the whole design.”“I think what some people are unsettled by is we live in an age right now of a massive labour shortage and right now labour holds quite a bit of sway and they are asking for more. They will find it at the table. That’s where we need stability. That is lasting stability, not stability on the backs of workers.”O'Regan emphasized that the bill reflects the power and influence of Canadian labour and is designed to create lasting stability that benefits both workers and employers. He believes that the use of replacement workers is wrong and goes against the constitutional right to strike. Instead, he wants to see employers and workers negotiate in good faith to reach agreements.When questioned about criticism from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and other employer groups, O'Regan stood firm, stating that the bill is necessary to prevent the exploitation of workers. He also acknowledged that the bill may not prevent back-to-work legislation in all cases, but it is a step in the right direction.The minister explained the one-year delay in enforcement, which was requested by the Canada Industrial Relations Board, as a necessary measure to ensure that the system is prepared to handle the increased demand. “The last thing I am going to do is pass this legislation which is utterly historic and then find it doesn’t work because the system is gummed up because we don’t have people trained properly,” said O’Regan. “We are making a pact with unions and employers that this will run smoothly, and the only way it is going to run smoothly is if our civil service is well prepared to deal with the increased demand.”He emphasized that the government is committed to making the bill work smoothly and efficiently.