Gas stove

Debate over gas stoves has reignited after a study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma was released last month.

Eugene, OR, city council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction at a special meeting on February 6. 

The special meeting was held at the request of Eugene city councillors who felt the topic should be sent to residents for a vote, according to a press release. The release said that motion did not pass by a vote of 3-5. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(1) comment

Craig R
Craig R

God help us. This world is so backwards its unbelievable.

