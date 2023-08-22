Children in classroom
Wiki Commons

Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced new sexual education and parental rights policies in schools on Tuesday, with many organizations speaking out against the new policies.

READ MORE Sask announces new sex ed rules, bans third parties from classroom

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

NDP. Coming between parents and their kids.

Report Add Reply
guest688
guest688

You may have noticed Ms. Beck has a “continuous blank useless look on her face” she’s not faking it...

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Exactly

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Children and decisions belong to parents..not organizations. Home school your alphabet kids if this is a concern for them. Majority not minority.

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

Make note of these organizations: Planned Parenthood, NDP (as leader Carla Beck called the new policies “a new low" and "transphobic"), Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL), ARC Foundation and Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA). These organization support the sexualization of children.

Report Add Reply
Lbondoc
Lbondoc

Let me get this straight. The NDP “supports the rights of parents”, etc., etc., BUT “outing students” to their parents is “ unsafe”. This puts the NDP (and these other organizations) in the role of knowing better what’s good for children than their parents. Whose children does she suppose they are? The NDP’s?

Report Add Reply
YYC 007
YYC 007

The CCLA has zero credibility. Recall their CEO or whatever title she had resigned two years ago after her comments encouraging arson in response to the fake native school yard graves?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.