Parliament Hill
Image courtesy CBC

Organized crime is suspected of operating in the public sector, according to an Access To Information briefing note at the Department of Public Safety. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the memo did not identify any federal office by name, but said there was “corruption in the sector.”

“It is also suspected that organized crime groups are also involved in areas of the public sector,” said the memo Organized Crime. “According to the Criminal Intelligence Service of Canada, the principal motivating factors for corruption in the sector are familial connections, romantic relationships and monetary benefits.”

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What is our federal police force aka RCMP doing about this?

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Excellent article, thank you for this.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The largest of which is in the PMs office and Liberal cabinet.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.