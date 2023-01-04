Organized crime is suspected of operating in the public sector, according to an Access To Information briefing note at the Department of Public Safety. According to Blacklock's Reporter, the memo did not identify any federal office by name, but said there was “corruption in the sector.”
“It is also suspected that organized crime groups are also involved in areas of the public sector,” said the memo Organized Crime. “According to the Criminal Intelligence Service of Canada, the principal motivating factors for corruption in the sector are familial connections, romantic relationships and monetary benefits.”
The memo estimated that 26 criminal gangs were operating “within Canadian public sector agencies or departments.” It did not elaborate.
The Criminal Intelligence Service in a report last April 11 counted 31 criminal groups with reach into public sector agencies, mainly at the municipal level. “Of these 26 percent are Mafia groups, 10% are outlaw motorcycle gangs and 6% are street gangs,” said the Public Report On Organized Crime In Canada.
“While infiltration of the public sector seems to occur mostly at the local or regional level, organized crime groups may be using the benefits for interprovincial or international criminal activities,” wrote researchers. “Familial or romantic relationships and monetary benefits appear to be the principal factors.”
Police also said there are 71 criminal gangs that infiltrated construction companies, “which are at risk of being exploited to obtain government contracts.” Another 25 gangs “are linked to professional, scientific and technical services businesses which could be used for obtaining contracts with the public sector or acquiring sensitive information.”
“Very few organized crime groups are reported to be involved in, or have attempted, some degree of public sector infiltration,” said Organized Crime.
“This represents a significant intelligence gap and the actual proportion is likely higher as the involvement of almost two thirds of the assessed organized crime groups in this sector is unknown. Of those who are, some have ties with municipalities through associates or personal relations within major Canadian cities.”
Researchers also warned of increasing use of Bitcoin by criminal gangs. “Use of cryptocurrency for money laundering is increasing likely related to a combination of COVID-19 restrictions impacting bulk cash and the general spike in cryptocurrency popularity and value,” they wrote.
The report followed details of a four-year RCMP sting operation uncovered by Blacklock’s in 2021 that targeted bitcoin dealers. Documents filed in Ontario Superior Court detailed an elaborate probe that saw RCMP officers posing as bitcoin buyers attempting to launder proceeds of crime.
“Look man, do you even care where some of the money comes from?” one undercover Mountie said in a wiretapped conversation with a bitcoin dealer. “We don’t care,” the dealer replied. “Nobody can tell anyways.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
What is our federal police force aka RCMP doing about this?
Excellent article, thank you for this.
The largest of which is in the PMs office and Liberal cabinet.
