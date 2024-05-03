News

‘ORWELLIAN BREACH OF TRUST’: Speaker Fergus faces fire for altered House transcripts

‘ORWELLIAN BREACH OF TRUST’: Speaker Fergus faces fire for altered House transcripts
‘ORWELLIAN BREACH OF TRUST’: Speaker Fergus faces fire for altered House transcripts CPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Liberal House Speaker Greg Fergus
Conservative MP Rachel Thomas
House of Commons proceedings
University of Toronto students
Orwellian breach of trust
Hansard record

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news