Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius at the 2012 London Paralympics

 Courtesy Chris Eason/Wikimedia Commons

The South African Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) has decided not to grant parole to former track and field Olympian Oscar Pistorius after serving time for murder 

“The CSPB granted inmate Pistorius a further profile for August 2024,” said the South African Department of Correctional Services in a Friday statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

