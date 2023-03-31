The South African Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) has decided not to grant parole to former track and field Olympian Oscar Pistorius after serving time for murder
“The CSPB granted inmate Pistorius a further profile for August 2024,” said the South African Department of Correctional Services in a Friday statement.
“The reason provided is the inmate did not complete the minimum Detention Period as ruled by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) (as per the clarification provided on 28 March 2023).”
Media Statement |#OscarPistorius granted further profileThe Department of Correctional Services has received the decision of the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB) on the parole consideration for inmate Oscar Leonard Pistorius. pic.twitter.com/OaEd1mPQYa
— Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services 🇿🇦 (@Min_JCS) March 31, 2023
Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in 2013 after shooting four times through a closed washroom door with his pistol.
He said he mistook Steenkamp for an intruder and was convicted of manslaughter by trial judge Thokozile Masipa. The conviction was overturned and replaced with murder by the Supreme Court in 2015.
He was sentenced to six years for murder by Masipa, a decision which was rejected by the Supreme Court. His prison sentence was more than doubled to 13 years and five months in 2017.
Steenkamp’s parents June and Barry opposed an early release, saying they did not believe Pistorius had told the truth about what happened and had not shown remorse.
“While we welcome today’s decision, today is not a cause for celebration,” said June and Barry.
“We miss Reeva terribly and will do so for the rest of our lives.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
