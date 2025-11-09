News

Ottawa accused of poisoning labour relations with repeated strike bans

Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 882 members started striking in Prince Albert, SK, on Oct. 2, 2023.
Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 882 members started striking in Prince Albert, SK, on Oct. 2, 2023. Courtesy Trevor Bothorel/CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Air Canada
Canada Labour Code
Canadian Pacific
Bea Bruske
Canadian Labour Congress
Sen. Donna Dasko
Teamsters Canada Rail Conference
Paul Boucher
Canadian National
Labour Minister Patty Hajdu

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news