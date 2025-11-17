Ottawa accused of quietly steering public opinion with behavioural ‘nudge’ unit

A new report from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is sounding the alarm that Ottawa has quietly embedded psychological steering tactics into federal decision-making, turning what was sold as an “innovation hub” into a political tool for shaping how Canadians think and behave.The study, titled Manufacturing consent: Government behavioural engineering of Canadians and written by longtime journalist — and former Western Standard Opinion Editor — Nigel Hannaford, argues the federal Impact and Innovation Unit (IIU) has been using behavioural psychology — especially “nudge theory” — to influence citizens without open debate or consent.Originally modelled after the United Kingdom’s Behavioural Insights Team, the IIU was pitched as a harmless modernization effort. But the report says it has evolved into a behind-the-scenes opinion-shaping machine that works to build support for government priorities by testing and refining emotionally charged messages.According to internal documents cited in the report, the IIU’s reach expanded dramatically during COVID-19. .Working alongside the Public Health Agency of Canada, the unit helped craft nationwide messaging designed to increase compliance with Ottawa’s vaccination and public-health directives. One experiment involved showing thousands of Canadians fictitious news stories to test which emotional cues — fear, reassurance, urgency — were most effective at encouraging them to accept federal guidance and reduce anxiety about reports of adverse vaccine reactions. The end goal, the report says, was to push the country toward at least 70% vaccine uptake.The report claims Ottawa’s message manipulation included highlighting or downplaying specific details to influence how Canadians interpreted post-vaccination adverse events, casting them as less serious than some early reports suggested. .Hannaford also writes that the government adopted its central vaccine slogan — “safe and effective” — well before definitive clinical or real-world data existed, and continued to repeat it even as concerns emerged.By substituting persuasion tactics for open scientific debate, the report argues, the federal government relied on covert behavioural conditioning to secure compliance, an approach critics say is fundamentally at odds with democratic accountability. Rather than presenting full information and allowing Canadians to decide, Ottawa focused on shaping emotional responses to its policies.In light of the findings, the Justice Centre is calling for new guardrails to keep behavioural science from being used as a political weapon. .The report urges Parliament to assert oversight over all behavioural interventions used by federal departments, ensuring elected officials — not bureaucratic strategists — set the boundaries. It also demands full public disclosure of any behavioural research funded by taxpayers and independent ethical reviews for any government program designed to influence public attitudes or autonomy.“No democratic government should run psychological operations on its own citizens without oversight,” Hannaford said in the release. “If behavioural science is being used to influence public attitudes, then elected representatives—not unelected strategists—must set the boundaries.”