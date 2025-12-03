News

Ottawa admits $389M luxury tax was imposed with no cost-benefit analysis

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Finance Minister Chrystia FreelandCPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Chrsytia Freeland
Department Of Finance
William Robson
National Marine Manufacturers Association
Sen. Eric Forest
Gervais Coulombe

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news