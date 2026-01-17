Ottawa allows dual dental claims under Canada plan

Canadians enrolled in the federal Canada Dental Care Plan can also access provincial dental benefits at the same time, according to the Department of Health, which says the system allows complementary coverage rather than double billing.In a report to the Senate national finance committee, the department said eligible residents may apply for the federal program even if they already receive publicly funded dental coverage from a province or territory, provided they meet all eligibility requirements.Blacklock's Reporter said the department stressed the federal plan is designed to supplement existing government dental programs, not replace them. While patients cannot be paid twice for the same service, provincial or territorial plans may act as a secondary payer and cover fees that exceed the amounts allowed under the federal plan’s fee schedules.Eligibility for the Canada Dental Care Plan is limited to households earning less than $90,000 annually and who do not have private or workplace dental insurance. The department said there is no duplication of coverage under provincial programs, but acknowledged that dental benefits and populations covered vary widely across the country..Ottawa is urging provinces and territories to maintain their existing dental programs and continue spending on oral health. In cases where provinces realize savings because of the federal program, the department said it is encouraging them to reinvest those savings into dental care.Questions around coverage come as the program continues to face start-up problems. In a December 11 response tabled in the House of Commons, the department admitted it paid $6.6 million in benefits to ineligible recipients due to a computer error. Officials said those mistakenly approved were not asked to repay the money.The department also revealed the program has exceeded its original budget. .Payments forecast at $3.2 billion for the current fiscal year were revised upward to $4.8 billion, a 50% increase.Appearing before the Senate committee last November, assistant deputy health minister Lynne René de Cotret said fewer than half of enrolled Canadians had submitted claims so far. Of roughly 6 million approved applicants, about 2.4 million have filed claims.De Cotret said demand has been higher than expected, particularly among seniors who had not seen a dentist in years. She cited a surge in fillings and denture work as evidence of significant unmet need driving higher costs under the new federal plan.