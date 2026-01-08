Ottawa announces $200M for black-led organizations

The federal government has announced plans to create a $200-million endowment fund intended to provide long-term financial support to black-led, black-focused and black-serving organizations across Canada.The announcement was made at the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia, during an event marking the launch of Black History Month. The centre, which has operated for decades as a cultural and historical hub, hosted federal officials, community leaders and representatives from black organizations in Atlantic Canada..Culture Minister Marc Miller said the endowment is meant to provide “sustainable funding” rather than short-term program grants, arguing that predictable financing is necessary for organizations to plan, expand services and maintain operations.The fund would be part of a broader federal approach to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.According to the government, Ottawa has invested more than $1 billion since 2020 in black-focused programs nationwide, supporting tens of thousands of black entrepreneurs and community projects..Those initiatives have included business grants, innovation funding and support for non-profit organizations.In addition to the endowment announcement, the federal government also confirmed $280,000 in funding for Black History Month celebrations across Atlantic Canada. Eight organizations in the region are expected to receive support for cultural programming and community events.Speakers at the event emphasized Nova Scotia’s historical role in black Canadian history, pointing to long-standing communities in the province and the contributions of black Canadians in fields ranging from civil rights to the arts and military service..The announcement comes as the federal government continues to advance national anti-racism strategies, including initiatives specifically targeting anti-black racism. Critics of such programs have previously questioned whether identity-based funding delivers measurable economic outcomes, while supporters argue that targeted investments address long-standing barriers faced by black communities.Details on how the $200-million endowment will be administered, including eligibility criteria and governance, have not yet been released.