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Ottawa announces $28.9 million in clean energy funding for carbon capture, renewables

Many Gull-Masty (Right) Julie Dabrusin (Behind Hodgson) Tim Hodgson (Centre)
Many Gull-Masty (Right) Julie Dabrusin (Behind Hodgson) Tim Hodgson (Centre) Screenshot:CPAC
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Cdnpoli
Energy
Clean Energy
Natural Resources Canada
Carbon Capture Technology
Carbon Capture
Carbon
Cdnpol
Renewables
Renewable
Tim Hodgson
carbon capture canada
Energy Innovation Program

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