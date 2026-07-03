Ottawa announces $9 million for southern Alberta businesses amid tariff pressures

CALGARY — The federal government is providing $9 million to support six projects in southern Alberta as businesses grapple with the impacts of tariffs, supply chain disruptions and shifting global trade conditions.The funding, announced Friday by Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), comes through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI), a national program designed to help Canadian businesses adapt to trade-related challenges and pursue new market opportunities.According to the federal government, the funding will help small- and medium-sized businesses improve productivity, strengthen supply chains, expand domestic trade opportunities and diversify export markets.Ottawa said the projects are expected to support more than 217 jobs across southern Alberta while advancing innovation and manufacturing efficiency in sectors including transportation, homebuilding and manufacturing.The announcement was made in Lethbridge, where one of the funded companies, Lethbridge Iron Works, plans to install a new molding machine aimed at increasing production capacity and improving manufacturing efficiency..Ottawa announces $77.5M 'gender equality' funding package.Company president Dylan Davies said the equipment will help the business improve quality consistency, meet existing customer demand and pursue new opportunities within North American industrial supply chains.Olszewski said Alberta businesses have demonstrated an ability to adapt during periods of economic uncertainty and that the federal funding is intended to help companies strengthen operations while expanding into new markets.The Regional Tariff Response Initiative is part of a broader federal package valued at $1.5 billion intended to assist businesses affected by global tariff disruptions. The program is available to companies across sectors, including steel, automotive manufacturing and food production.Prairies Economic Development Canada continues to accept applications from eligible businesses and organizations throughout Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.The funding program forms part of Ottawa’s wider tariff response strategy, which also includes an expanded Strategic Innovation Fund, labour market development measures and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan facility.