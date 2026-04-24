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Ottawa approves $4B Enbridge Sunrise pipeline expansion to boost B.C. gas capacity

Building of the Flanagan South Pipeline
Building of the Flanagan South PipelineCourtesy Enbridge
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Bcpoli
Abpoli
Cdnpoli
Enbridge
Greg Ebel
BC NDP Premier David Eby
Tim Hodgson
Enbridge Sunrise pipeline

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