Ottawa approves $4B Enbridge Sunrise pipeline expansion to boost B.C. gas capacity

The federal government has approved Enbridge’s $4 billion Sunrise Expansion Program, a major natural gas infrastructure project in British Columbia aimed at increasing pipeline capacity and supporting energy demand across Western Canada.The project will expand Enbridge’s Westcoast pipeline system by adding about 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity to its southern corridor, with construction expected to begin in July and operations targeted for late 2028.Enbridge said the expansion is intended to improve energy security and affordability by ensuring reliable natural gas supply during peak demand periods, including for heating homes, hospitals, schools and supporting electricity generation and industrial activity.The company estimates the project will contribute more than $3 billion to the Canadian economy and create approximately 2,500 construction jobs, including work for local communities and indigenous businesses. To date, more than $52 million has been spent on indigenous contracting and services tied to the project.The Sunrise expansion will include new pipeline segments along the existing route, additional compression infrastructure and upgrades to current facilities.Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel described the approval as a key step toward strengthening canada’s energy sector.“The multi-billion dollar Sunrise Expansion Program is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada’s energy superpower ambitions,” Ebel said. “We’re proud of our long history building in Canada and British Columbia.”.Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said the approval reflects Ottawa’s commitment to advancing major projects in partnership with industry and indigenous groups.“This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools, while bolstering British Columbian industry, including LNG, and creating thousands of jobs,” Hodgson said.British Columbia Premier David Eby also backed the project, calling it a boost for economic growth and energy reliability during a period of global uncertainty.“This is how we create the prosperity needed to pay for the public services that make us all better off,” Eby said.The Westcoast pipeline system currently has capacity to transport up to 3.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day across more than 2,900 kilometres, stretching from northeastern B.C. to the Canada-U.S. border.Enbridge said it plans to source pipe for the project from a Canadian supplier, InterPro Pipe + Steel, as part of its effort to support domestic manufacturing and jobs.