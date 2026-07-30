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Ottawa approves Canada Nickel’s Crawford mine near Timmins

Federal green light for major northern Ontario nickel project expected to be formally announced Friday
Canada Nickel Co.’s Crawford nickel mine
Canada Nickel Co.’s Crawford nickel mineCBC
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