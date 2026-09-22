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Ottawa approves FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion in British Columbia

The federal government has approved FortisBC’s proposed expansion of its Tilbury liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Delta, BC, concluding the project’s benefits outweigh its potential environmental effects.
The federal government has approved FortisBC’s proposed expansion of its Tilbury liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Delta, BC, concluding the project’s benefits outweigh its potential environmental effects.Courtesy of FortisBC
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Fortisbc Energy
Impact Assessment Agency Of Canada
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Energy Minister Tim Hodgson
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