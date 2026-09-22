Ottawa approves FortisBC Tilbury LNG expansion in British Columbia

CALGARY — The federal government has approved FortisBC’s proposed expansion of its Tilbury liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Delta, BC, concluding the project’s benefits outweigh its potential environmental effects.Environment and Climate Change Minister Julie Dabrusin issued the decision for the Tilbury Phase 2 LNG Expansion Project, allowing it to proceed under legally binding federal conditions.FortisBC Holdings Inc. plans to increase the liquefaction and storage capacity of its existing land-based LNG facility, located on an operating industrial site.Ottawa said the expansion is expected to strengthen energy security and reliability in the Lower Mainland while creating jobs and procurement opportunities in the region.The project was assessed by the BC government on behalf of Ottawa under a federal-provincial agreement designed to deliver a “one project, one review” process.The assessment considered scientific evidence, indigenous knowledge, advice from federal experts and public submissions. It also relied on information gathered through assessments led by the Tsawwassen First Nation and other indigenous groups.According to the federal government, that information helped shape conditions and mitigation measures intended to limit effects on indigenous communities and their ways of life.The federal approval includes conditions FortisBC must follow throughout the life of the project. Those requirements will operate alongside provincial rules addressing possible effects on indigenous peoples, fish and fish habitat, migratory birds and federal lands..BC's Ksi Lisims LNG signs landmark 20-year export deal with Germany.Dabrusin said Canadians expect the government to create jobs and grow the economy while protecting the environment and advancing reconciliation.“This project demonstrates how we can achieve those objectives through a rigorous assessment process, substantive indigenous participation, and strong environmental safeguards,” she said.Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said the decision shows major infrastructure projects can move forward without duplicating provincial and federal reviews.“This decision sends a clear signal that, through a ‘one project, one review’ approach with BC, Canada can efficiently and responsibly develop the infrastructure we need to strengthen our economy, reduce emissions, and enhance our energy security,” Hodgson said.He said projects meeting environmental standards and involving indigenous consultation can provide tangible benefits to Canadians on timelines that support Ottawa’s economic agenda.The BC Environmental Assessment Office conducted the assessment under the substitution provisions of the federal Impact Assessment Act.It is the third substituted assessment completed under both the amended federal legislation and British Columbia’s Environmental Assessment Act.The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the provincial assessment office worked together throughout the review to limit duplication and determine which regulator was best positioned to oversee potential adverse effects.Ottawa said the approach reduced regulatory overlap while ensuring environmental issues falling under federal jurisdiction were addressed.The assessment included consultation with 41 indigenous groups represented by 21 indigenous organizations.