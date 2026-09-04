Ottawa, BC launch major power line for LNG, mining projects

CALGARY — Construction has begun on the first phase of British Columbia’s North Coast Transmission Line, a multibillion-dollar project Ottawa says will support LNG production, critical mineral development and thousands of jobs.The federal and BC governments have committed a combined $3.9 billion toward the first two phases of the project under the Canada–British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement signed in July.The transmission expansion will run between Prince George and Terrace, more than doubling the amount of electricity available along the province’s North Coast.Phase 1 involves building a 165-kilometre, 500-kilovolt transmission line between the Williston Substation near Prince George and the Glenannan Substation near Fraser Lake.The federal government says the completed line will unlock industrial projects including the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG facility and critical mineral developments in BC’s Golden Triangle..Most Canadians, including British Columbians, back pipeline to the north coast\n\n.Ottawa estimates the project could generate $10 billion in economic activity and create nearly 10,000 jobs. It is also expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by as much as three million tonnes annually, which the government says is equivalent to removing one million vehicles from the road.“Canadians and our allies are looking for a strong grid, critical minerals, LNG and more — and none of that is possible without affordable power,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said.“The North Coast Transmission Line will deliver the clean electricity needed to unlock BC’s world-class deposits, power new processing facilities and secure Canada’s role as a trusted global supplier.”The project was referred to the federal Major Projects Office in November 2025 as a central component of the proposed Northwest Critical Conservation Corridor covering northwestern BC and parts of Yukon.The corridor is intended to support mineral and energy development alongside new telecommunications, transportation and electricity infrastructure.Premier David Eby called the transmission line a “generational project” that would help BC diversify its trading relationships and become an economic engine for Canada.“In a time of global uncertainty, British Columbia is focused on what we can control here at home: diversifying our trading partners and building critical infrastructure,” Eby said.Indigenous communities will have an opportunity to acquire ownership of up to 50% of the new transmission line.Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan said the groundbreaking represents a new beginning for the region and its economy..BC's Ksi Lisims LNG signs landmark 20-year export deal with Germany.“We remain deeply committed to working with our partner First Nations throughout the region, Canada and British Columbia to advance projects that meet our collective goals while ensuring the safety and prosperity of natural habitats for future generations to enjoy,” Logan said.The Canada Infrastructure Bank previously provided BC Hydro with a $139.5-million loan to accelerate engineering, route clearing and First Nations consultations before construction.Ottawa also announced approximately $44.2 million through its First and Last Mile Fund for upgrades to BC Hydro’s existing Northwest Transmission Line system.The North Coast project forms part of the federal National Electricity Strategy, which calls for Canada’s electricity grid to double in size by 2050.The government claims the strategy could produce as much as $15 billion in energy savings by 2050 and reduce total energy costs for seven in 10 Canadian households.Ottawa is supporting its electricity strategy through tax incentives and federal spending programs, including the Canada Infrastructure Bank’s $20-billion clean-energy target, the $4.5-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program and an indigenous loan-guarantee envelope that was increased from $5 billion to $10 billion.