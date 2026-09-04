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Ottawa, BC launch major power line for LNG, mining projects

Premier David Eby (left) and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey
Premier David Eby (left) and Finance Minister Brenda BaileyPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Energy
David Eby
Electricity
Electrical Grid
Lng
Cdnpol
Lng Facility
Tim Hodgson
Ksi Lisims
North Coast Transmission Line
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