Ottawa begins enforcing national ban on fluorescent light bulbs

The ban, drafted in 2024 by then–environment minister Steven Guilbeault, targets bulbs once marketed as climate‑friendly alternatives to incandescent lighting.
Fluorescent bulb
Fluorescent bulbSource: Wikimedia Commons
