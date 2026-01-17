Ottawa boosts budget for think tank warning of societal collapse

Cabinet has approved a 6% budget increase for Policy Horizons Canada, the federal think tank known for grim predictions of social, economic and political collapse. Blacklock's Reporter says the agency’s annual budget now sits at $3.8 million, with $150,000 transferred from the Communications Security Establishment and $65,000 from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.A September 29 briefing note called Policy Horizons “the government’s centre of excellence in foresight,” tasked with giving Ottawa a future-oriented outlook to improve decision making. No explanation was provided for the increase. “Its mandate is to provide foresight services,” the note said.The think tank has drawn attention for its bleak forecasts. An April 19 report predicted Canada by 2040 could face severe poverty and social unrest, forcing citizens to hunt, fish and forage on public lands without regard for regulations. “This scenario is neither the desired nor the preferred future,” the report said. “However Policy Horizons research suggests it is plausible.”.Other reports have warned of middle-class decline and diminished trust in government. The 2025 report Disruptions on the Horizon suggested many Canadians could lose faith in Ottawa’s ability to provide housing, education and access to services, leaving those facing multiple barriers particularly disadvantaged.A 2016 study, Canada 2030: Scan of Emerging Issues: Sustainability, projected Canada could see an influx of climate refugees and rising corporate interest as businesses sought to reduce exposure to climate risks. The report warned that extreme drought, food insecurity and water scarcity abroad could trigger regional conflicts, disease, and higher commodity prices, affecting Canada indirectly.