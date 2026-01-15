Ottawa briefing casts CBC as tool to bolster social cohesion

Federal bureaucrats are leaning on the CBC to help steer public attitudes and reinforce national unity, according to internal Heritage Department briefing notes warning that many Canadians are tuning out official government messaging.Blacklock's Reporter says the September 24 document says Ottawa is concerned parts of the population remain disengaged despite what it calls a resurgence of civic pride linked to tensions with the United States. While officials claim pride in Canadian sovereignty has grown over the past year, the note cautions that “worrying trends” persist.The briefing, titled Fostering Canadian Identity To Strengthen Our Sovereignty And Social Cohesion, points to alleged foreign state efforts to deepen social division. It cites disinformation campaigns, the spread of polarizing material on social media, and what it describes as an overreliance on foreign-owned platforms as threats to Canada’s “information sovereignty.”“Canada faces a series of crises including threats to our sovereignty and economy that may impact our national identity,” the note says, adding that polarization, declining trust in institutions and social fragmentation could weaken both economic resilience and social cohesion.To counter those trends, federal managers describe the CBC as a key vehicle for promoting approved themes. “The CBC is a pillar of our cultural identity and a cornerstone of our sovereignty,” the document states..The note argues the public broadcaster occupies a central role as foreign digital platforms reshape how Canadians consume media. Despite those pressures, it calls the CBC a “vital institution” on which Canada can build its future.The briefing aligns with Liberal campaign promises made during the 2025 federal election, when the party pledged to boost annual CBC subsidies by $150 million to roughly $1.4 billion. Prime Minister Mark Carney has described the Crown broadcaster as “the most important of Canadian institutions.”Carney also vowed to make CBC funding “statutory,” saying any future changes would require parliamentary approval rather than cabinet discretion. He did not clarify the statement, as all federal spending already requires Parliament’s consent.Meanwhile, the Heritage Department has refused to release a separate Access To Information memo outlining what it calls a “renewed approach” to CBC funding. That document was dated May 30, two months after Carney said any reduction in the broadcaster’s budget would amount to “an attack on our Canadian identity.”