Ottawa bureaucrats punished after 43 confirmed cases of misconduct

Dozens of federal bureaucrats have been disciplined for misconduct ranging from bullying and harassment to forgery and fraud, according to a new report from the Privy Council Office, Treasury Board, and Department of Finance.Blacklock's Reporter says the report, Addressing Misconduct and Wrongdoing, confirmed 43 internal investigations since 2023 that resulted in punishments including reprimands, suspensions, and firings. Officials said the findings show a need for higher ethical standards across Canada’s top government departments.“We need to hold ourselves to the highest standard,” wrote Privy Council Clerk Michael Sabia, adding that the report represents a “collective commitment” to transparency and accountability.Two of the 43 cases involved unspecified wrongdoing that may have included criminal acts. Seventeen others involved harassment, bullying, or abuse of authority, while 24 were tied to “unprofessional” behaviour such as insubordination and disrespectful remarks..The report detailed several serious incidents. One manager was fired for forging a supervisor’s signature. Another was suspended for 25 days without pay after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate. A separate employee was fired for “inappropriate social media posts,” while another received a written reprimand for calling their manager “incompetent” during a meeting.Sabia said the central agencies must lead by example: .“We play an important role in providing leadership and guidance across the public service.”The misconduct revelations follow a separate scandal disclosed in July, when 22 Canadian diplomats were fired for fraud, embezzlement, and soliciting kickbacks. None of those cases were referred to police.A companion report on wrongdoing at Global Affairs Canada warned that all complaints “will be taken seriously” and could result in disciplinary action.Sabia concluded that the federal workforce must “bring our values to life in our daily work — treating colleagues with respect, acting with integrity, and showing good stewardship over public resources.”