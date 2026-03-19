Ottawa claims it will hit NATO 2% defence target amid criticism over ‘creative accounting’

The federal government insists it will finally meet NATO’s 2% military spending target by the end of the month, but critics say the numbers rely on questionable accounting that inflates Canada’s actual defence capabilities.Blacklock's Reporter says Defence Minister David McGuinty told reporters Ottawa is on track to reach the benchmark by March 31, marking what he described as the largest defence buildup in decades.“We will be achieving our 2% spend by March 31,” McGuinty said, rejecting suggestions the government could fall short. “This is not a last-minute spending spree. This is the culmination of years of work.”Reaching the NATO target would require roughly $50 billion in annual defence-related spending. The government has pegged current expenditures at $48.4 billion, with additional measures expected to close the gap before the fiscal year ends.However, members of the House of Commons defence committee have raised concerns about how those figures are calculated, pointing to the inclusion of items with little direct military value.Among them are small expenditures such as tree-planting programs transferred from other departments, as well as the entire budget of the Canadian Coast Guard, which was recently moved under the defence portfolio..The Coast Guard’s fleet includes 127 vessels, the majority of which are unarmed lifeboats and support ships focused on search and rescue, environmental response and navigation — not combat operations.Conservative MP James Bezan criticized the approach, warning that “creative accounting” risks masking gaps in Canada’s actual military readiness. He argued the focus should be on real capabilities to defend the country and assert sovereignty.Coast Guard officials have acknowledged their limited role in any conflict. Deputy commissioner Marc Mes told a parliamentary committee the service is not equipped for combat and would withdraw in the event of hostilities, emphasizing its mandate remains strictly non-military.The Coast Guard, which operates with an annual budget of about $2.4 billion, was transferred from Fisheries and Oceans to the defence portfolio last September, a move that has drawn scrutiny as Ottawa works to meet its NATO commitments.