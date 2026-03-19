News

Ottawa claims it will hit NATO 2% defence target amid criticism over ‘creative accounting’

Defence Minister David McGuinty
Defence Minister David McGuintyScreenshot:CPAC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Nato
Canadian Coast Guard
James Bezan
David McGuinty defence funding

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news