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Ottawa commits $40 million to Calgary planetarium redevelopment project

Culture Minister Marc Miller.
Culture Minister Marc Miller.CBC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Marc Miller
Cdnpol
Corey Hogan
Contemporary Calgary Centennial Planetarium Transformation Project
contemporary calgary
david leinster
centennial planetarium
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Western Standard
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