Ottawa commits another $520 million to Jasper wildfire rebuilding efforts

CALGARY — The federal government announced Wednesday it will spend an additional $520 million to accelerate rebuilding efforts in Jasper National Park and the Town of Jasper following the catastrophic 2024 wildfire that devastated the community and damaged large portions of the national park.The new funding, announced by Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne, comes on top of more than $385 million already committed by Ottawa over the past two years for wildfire response and recovery.The July 2024 wildfire burned roughly 32,700 hectares and destroyed about 30% of structures in Jasper. Federal officials estimate approximately 20% of the park’s total assets were damaged or destroyed, including campgrounds, staff housing, utilities, roads, highways and other critical infrastructure.According to the federal government, recovery efforts to date have included providing interim housing for more than 415 families, clearing debris from all affected lots and advancing reconstruction projects, with active rebuilding underway at 118 properties.The additional funding will be used to rebuild damaged park infrastructure, continue interim housing support for displaced residents through March 2028, complete fire-risk reduction work around the townsite and surrounding areas, and speed up ongoing reconstruction efforts.Champagne said the funding will help restore essential services and infrastructure while supporting the community’s long-term recovery..Jasper wildfire fallout sparks Parks Canada reforms after deadwood buildup blamed\n\n.“Since the devastating wildfire of 2024, the federal government has been there to support residents, restore essential services, and rebuild infrastructure in partnership with the people of Jasper,” said Champagne.He said the latest funding commitment is intended to ensure damaged park facilities are restored for residents, Albertans and visitors from around the world.Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said the funding will support the restoration of campgrounds, trails and visitor facilities throughout the park.“Jasper holds a special place in the hearts of Canadians,” Dabrusin said, adding that rebuilding efforts are being designed with future wildfire risks in mind.Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski, who serves as the federal lead on Jasper recovery efforts, said the funding will help accelerate reconstruction while reducing future wildfire risks.“With today’s spending, our new government is accelerating recovery, restoring critical infrastructure, reducing future risk, and supporting families as they rebuild their homes and their lives,” said Olszewski.The federal government said the goal is to rebuild Jasper stronger and better prepared for future natural disasters while restoring key tourism and community infrastructure that supports one of Canada’s most visited national parks.Jasper National Park, located in western Alberta, is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site network and attracts millions of visitors annually.