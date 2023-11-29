Ottawa conference centre cancels conservative, Christian event for ‘hate speech’

The Ottawa Conference and Event Centre (OCEC) cancelled an event featuring speeches from conservative political leaders and Christian speakers, citing “hate speech” as the reason. German member of European parliament Christine Anderson and Dutch activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek were planning to speak as part of a North American speaking tour, as was Christian Save Canada activist Josh Alexander and pastor Henry Hildebrandt. The booking, cancelled the day before the event, was scheduled for Wednesday evening. .Event organizers Trinity Productions received an email from OCEC catering director Claudio Dinardo. “It has been brought to our attention that your event features two speakers, Christine Anderson and Eva Vlaardingerbroek, commonly associated with hate speech and beliefs that are antithetical and completely unwelcome to OCEC, its management, employees and others who use our Conference and Event Centre,” Dinardo wrote. “In these circumstances, we are terminating the Function Agreement… and shall return your deposit in the amount of $5,844.22.”The show will still go on. Event organizers have found an alternate venue, but have not publicly released the location details, according to True North. .Anderson drew Canadian attention March 24, 2022 when prime minister Justin Trudeau visited the European parliament to deliver a speech on the dangers of authoritarian government. The visit was mere weeks after the Trudeau government froze the bank account of truckers — and some of those who donated to their cause — during the Freedom Convoy. After Trudeau made his proclamations about how oppressed nations like Ukraine are “counting on us” and that “we should use all the tools we have at our disposal,” Anderson vehemently rebuked him..After citing Trudeau’s famous statement that he “admires” the China Communist Party (CCP) and their “basic dictatorship” that “allows” them to influence their economy, as per CBC, Anderson called Trudeau out as a prime minister who “tramples on fundamental rights by persecuting and criminalizing his own citizens as terrorists, just because they dared to stand up to his perverted concept of democracy.” He “should not be allowed to speak in this house at all,” she said. “Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to democracy. Please spare us your presence”.Vlaardingerbroek, an advocate for Dutch farmers, has been outspoken on the climate agenda 2030 goals set by prime minister Mark Rutte, who resigned in July but is holding the seat until a new leader is elected.The regulations required nitrogen missions to be truncated to half their current rate within the eight-year period. Farmers turned out en masse to protest on highways, drawing international attention to the issue. Many feared the Netherland’s climate goals would set a precedent for other countries, like Canada. The climate goals have been reduced slightly to require one third of nitrogen emissions to be slashed, according to BNN Bloomberg.In November 2022, the Dutch government proposed to annex 3,000 farms for CA$ 2.19 billion, which was approved by the European Commission, as per The Guardian.