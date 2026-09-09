Ottawa considering easing nicotine pouch sales restrictions

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering easing restrictions on nicotine pouches that could allow the products to return to convenience store shelves, according to the National Post.

A senior federal government source told the publication that Ottawa is open to changing current regulations following pressure from some provinces and the convenience store industry.

No decision has been made, and the issue is not considered a federal priority.

Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to release nicotine. Imperial Tobacco Canada’s Zonnic is currently the only nicotine pouch authorized by Health Canada for sale in Canada.

Federal regulations introduced in 2024 limit nicotine content to four milligrams per pouch, restrict flavours to mint and menthol, and prohibit packaging designed to appeal to minors. Sales are also restricted to behind pharmacy counters.

The rules replaced a system that allowed the products to be sold at locations selling tobacco, including convenience stores.