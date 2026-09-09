Ottawa considering easing nicotine pouch sales restrictions

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering easing restrictions on nicotine pouches that could allow the products to return to convenience store shelves, according to the National Post.
A senior federal government source told the publication that Ottawa is open to changing current regulations following pressure from some provinces and the convenience store industry.
No decision has been made, and the issue is not considered a federal priority.
Nicotine pouches are placed between the lip and gum to release nicotine. Imperial Tobacco Canada’s Zonnic is currently the only nicotine pouch authorized by Health Canada for sale in Canada.
Federal regulations introduced in 2024 limit nicotine content to four milligrams per pouch, restrict flavours to mint and menthol, and prohibit packaging designed to appeal to minors. Sales are also restricted to behind pharmacy counters.
The rules replaced a system that allowed the products to be sold at locations selling tobacco, including convenience stores.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has publicly called on Ottawa to ease the restrictions. In March, she wrote Prime Minister Mark Carney, questioning why nicotine pouches face tighter sales restrictions than cigarettes and other nicotine products.
Ontario has also quietly raised the issue with Ottawa. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones reportedly discussed the regulations with her federal counterpart in recent months.
Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard has also lobbied the federal government over the rules.
Federal lobbying records show company representative Marie-Hélène Labrie met with Carney’s chief of staff, Marc-André Blanchard, other Prime Minister’s Office advisers, and senior federal official Michael Sabia on March 13.
Supporters argue nicotine pouches can provide smokers with an alternative to cigarettes, while health advocates have raised concerns they could attract young people and lead to nicotine addiction.
Health Canada said unauthorized nicotine products remain a serious concern but rejected suggestions that pharmacy-only sales are responsible for illegal sales.
The Conservative Party also campaigned on easing restrictions during the 2025 federal election, promising to allow nicotine pouches to be sold in stores.