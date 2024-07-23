News

Ottawa councillor who called Freedom Convoy 'miscreants’ charged with impaired driving

Ottawa councillor who called Freedom Convoy 'rowdy miscreants’ charged with impaired driving
Ottawa councillor who called Freedom Convoy 'rowdy miscreants’ charged with impaired drivingCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Freedom Convoy
Canadian Armed Forces
Lawrence Greenspon
Ottawa Coun. Matthew Luloff
Tamara Lich and Chris Barber
impaired driving charges

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news