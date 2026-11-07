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Ottawa counts 7,378 Coast Guard employees toward NATO defence spending targets

A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.
A Canadian Armed Forces CH-149 Cormorant helicopter and Coast Guard vessel during a search and rescue operation in British Columbia waters. File photo illustrating the type of assets used in the Strait of Georgia charter boat incident near Sea Island.NATO Association of Canada
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Cdnpoli
Fisheries And Oceans Canada
Canadian Coast Guard
Department Of National Defence
Richard Bragdon
Annette Ryan