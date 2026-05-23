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Ottawa cuts funding to activist group accused of anti-Catholic bias

Ottawa cuts funding to activist group accused of anti-Catholic bias
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Cdnpoli
Steven Guilbeault
Department Of Public Safety
Brian Peckford
Rachael Thomas
Department Of Canadian Heritage
Campaign Life
Canadian Anti-Hate Network
Bill Vander Zalm
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news