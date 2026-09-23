Ottawa defends Bill C-39 strike powers as unions vow fight

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says new federal powers to restrict strikes are needed to bring greater stability and predictability to Canada's economy, as organized labour vows to fight the legislation.Cabinet introduced Bill C-39, An Act Respecting Certain Measures To Strengthen The Economy, on Monday. Blacklock's Reporter says the legislation proposes changes to federal labour law that would expand the government's ability to intervene in strikes and lockouts in federally regulated workplaces.“It is a reflection of the reality in Canada,” Champagne told reporters. “I think Canadians are aware that we want to have more stability and predictability.”Asked whether international businesses had told the government they were concerned about potential labour disruptions, Champagne said Ottawa did not need outside advice to recognize the issue.“You don’t need anyone to tell us that,” he said. “Canadians understand that. Canadians have seen that in this country we need stability.”“We want to avoid this kind of conflict,” Champagne added.He said Parliament should act so Canadians have “more stability, predictability in terms of labour law, in terms of labour relations.”“I think it’s a good thing,” he said.The proposed changes come as federal data show private-sector strikes declined last year. Labour department figures counted 84 private-sector strikes nationwide, down from 125 the previous year, a decline of 33%. Nine occurred in federally regulated workplaces.Statistics Canada has also documented a long-term decline in time lost to labour disputes. Its 2024 report, Days Not Worked Due To Strikes And Lockouts, said days lost to strikes and lockouts became lower and more stable after 1990 compared with the period from 1966 to 1981.Bill C-39 would establish a formal process allowing the federal labour minister to intervene in work stoppages after considering a special mediator's report and factors including the national interest and effects on the Canadian economy. The legislation is currently before Parliament and had reached second reading as of Sept. 21..The proposed powers have drawn opposition from organized labour. The Seafarers' International Union of Canada said the bill creates a pathway for Ottawa to halt lawful strikes in federally regulated industries.Mark Rowlinson of Goldblatt Partners LLP, counsel to the Canadian Labour Congress, questioned how the government would define the national interest.“What is in the national interest?” Rowlinson asked. “The national interest is whatever the minister says.”“Federally regulated employers, whether that’s Bell or Rogers or the railroads or the airlines, now have a clear pathway to avoiding any kind of strike action,” he said.Rowlinson argued the changes could reduce employers' incentive to reach negotiated settlements with unions.“Their incentive to actually come to the table and bargain seriously with their unions is substantially diminished,” he said.Canadian Labour Congress president Bea Bruske said union leaders representing 3.3 million workers oppose the legislation.“We are 100% in opposition,” Bruske said.“I met with heads of Canada’s unions to discuss this legislation. Together we represent workers across this country and across every part of Canada’s economy. We are united. Any new restrictions on the right to strike is unacceptable to Canada’s workers.”Bruske said organized labour is considering its response to the legislation.The Labour Congress is “looking at all of our options, legally and otherwise,” she said.“Canada’s unions fought hard for the right to strike and we are going to fight equally hard to make sure we can defend it.”