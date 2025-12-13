Ottawa defends record $2.5T debt ceiling hike as ‘prudent’ move

Federal finance officials are defending a massive jump in Canada’s debt ceiling, telling senators the unprecedented $2.54 trillion limit is a cautious attempt to cover years of ongoing deficits rather than a signal of new spending.Blacklock's Reporter says the proposal amounts to a 20% increase over the current cap and would allow cabinet to continue borrowing through 2028–29 without returning to Parliament. Matthew Emde, Finance Canada’s director general of funds management, told the Senate national finance committee the government concluded it had to raise the limit earlier than expected.“When the debt ceiling was set in 2024 the intention was that it would last for three years,” Emde said. “We realized it was necessary to increase the limit before that scheduled time.”The ceiling has been repeatedly raised in recent years — from $1.168 trillion in 2020 to $1.83 trillion in 2021 and $2.13 trillion in 2023. The speed of the increases worried Sen. Elizabeth Marshall, who pressed officials on how they landed on a $2.54 trillion cap only 18 months after setting the previous one..Marshall said the additional two fiscal years factored into the calculation — running the projection through 2028–29 instead of stopping at 2026–27 — added roughly $467 billion alone. “It is a significant increase,” she said.Sen. Clément Gignac also questioned the timing, noting the government last raised the ceiling in June 2024. The latest request adds another $400 billion. Emde conceded the figure overshoots what the government expects to borrow but said officials chose to “err on the side of prudence.”The debt ceiling governs how much the federal cabinet can borrow without parliamentary approval. .Ottawa has not balanced a budget since 2007.Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged on September 10 to rein in federal spending, saying Canada’s new government “will spend less so Canadians can spend more.”But the November 3 Canada Strong budget showed a $78.3 billion deficit this year — a record outside the pandemic — far above the original $26.8 billion projection.