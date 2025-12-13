News

Ottawa defends record $2.5T debt ceiling hike as ‘prudent’ move

Raining money on Parliament Hill
Raining money on Parliament HillAI Image generated by Grok
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
debt ceiling
Sen. Clément Gignac
Sen. Elizabeth Marshall
Matthew Emde

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news